Avent Continues to Trust Young Wolfpack Bullpen Arms

RALEIGH — At least early in the 2026 season, NC State coach Elliott Avent is trusting the young members of his mostly rebuilt bullpen in some gutsy situations throughout the first four games of the campaign. Over the last two games, the first two matchups at Doak Field, the Wolfpack rolled with freshman relievers for extended appearances. That strategy is paying off.

"You hope it grows them up fast and that's what you've got to do when you've got young guys," Avent said after his team's 6-4 win over Princeton. "We play young guys here. If you're ready to play, we have a history of playing freshmen and you've got to grow up fast, especially with the teams that we play and the league that we play, so this has got to help their growth."

Kitchings and Black get work done

After five strong innings from junior left-handed pitcher Ryan Marohn, Avent and Wolfpack pitching coach Clint Chrysler turned to right-handed freshman Aiden Kitchings, a young player with deep connections to NC State, for an extended outing. Kitchings made his debut for the Pack during the Puerto Rico Challenge, but always wanted to show his prowess back in Raleigh as a youngster.

"I grew up here, coming to camps here and stuff, so just finally getting an opportunity to come out and play was a blessing for sure," Kitchings said.

Kitchings is the son of former NC State football assistant coach Des Kitchings, hence the time he spent growing up around Avent and the Wolfpack program. His second appearance was a successful one, as he pitched for two innings, striking out three Tigers. As fellow freshman Luke Hemric did on Wednesday, he was able to work his way out of a stressful jam without giving up a run.

While not a freshman, right-handed pitcher Collins Black made his Wolfpack debut on Friday, taking over for Kitchings in the eighth inning, before closing things out. While he gave up a two-run home run in the ninth, which cut the NC State lead to just two runs, he was incredibly effective throughout his outing. All six of his recorded outs came via the strikeout.

"He's great stuff, but he's got to pitch some," Avent said about Black. "He didn't pitch much at Duke last year. ... You've got to get out there and this is a game where the lights are on us and it's a different ballgame a little bit. But he knows he's got good stuff and I thought he did a good job. It was good to get him out there today."

