Why NC State Feels Confident About Its Infield in 2026

RALEIGH — College baseball season has arrived at NC State. Head coach Elliott Avent is set for his 30th season in charge of the Wolfpack program, looking for another run to the College World Series in Omaha in 2026. With a host of added talent from both recruiting out of high school and the transfer portal, the Pack could be ready to make such a push.

One of the key areas of strength for State should be its infield, which includes a pair of key returners on the right side of the diamond and some talented newbies on the left. If that group gels, it could be crucial in driving the Wolfpack all the way to Omaha.

Veterans at first and second

NC State Wolfpack's Luke Nixon (0) turrns a double play over Stetson Hatters' Landon Russell (5) during the NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday May 30, 2025. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NC State will have a pair of returning juniors at first and second base, with Chris McHugh and Luke Nixon back after breakout seasons in 2025. Nixon is poised for his third season under Avent after joining the program for the 2024 season and getting extensive work as a freshman during the team's run to the College World Series. He believes all of that experience will pay dividends in his junior year.

"I think I got a lot more comfortable defensively last year, kind of slowing the game down," Nixon said. "I think as a freshman, the game would speed up on me sometimes... I want to keep going into this year with just slowing the game down, taking one bat at a time... Playing as smart as possible. That's my goal for this year."

Chris McHugh celebrates with his Wareham teammate Easton Breyfogle after hitting a homer against Bourne. Cape League baseball July 3 2025 | Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McHugh joined the Wolfpack as a sophomore after starting his collegiate career at VCU. The jump from mid-major baseball to the ACC, one of college baseball's premier leagues, wasn't too much for the talented hitter, who earned Second-Team All-ACC honors in his first campaign with the Wolfpack after leading the team with 72 hits. Now, he's trying to carry that confidence into a second season in Raleigh.

"It's just staying consistent, trying not to change too much of what I did last year, but at the same time, realizing there's some things that I can work on," McHugh said.

The first baseman could also be an option for the Wolfpack in the outfield, but figures to be Avent's best option at first, at least early in the season.

Newcomers on the other side

Manning the Hot Corner.@ShermanTJohnson comes in at No. 48 on the@d1baseball 2026 Preseason Top 50 Third Basemen list. pic.twitter.com/v73PFsdLjv — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 5, 2026

Avent has a decision to make in the hot corner, as his options are both loaded with talent. JUCO transfer Sherman Johnson was named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player in the 2025 JUCO World Series, while also hitting .319 with 51 RBIs in his lone season at McLennan Community College in Texas.

Johnson and James Madison transfer Wyatt Peifer, another capable infielder who won a Gold Glove in his sophomore season with the Dukes, are in a bit of a competition that's carried into the final days of the offseason. Johnson seems poised to take over the role, especially given his success at the plate at the JUCO level.

Big year incoming. @michaelryan2005 comes in at No. 35 on the@d1baseball 2026 Preseason Top 50 Shortstops list. pic.twitter.com/V4X7kPLEC0 — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 4, 2026

The last domino in the infield might be the most intriguing player on the team. Sophomore shortstop Mikey Ryan arrived in Raleigh with just three at-bats to his name after his freshman season with the defending national champion LSU Tigers. If Ryan is as good as his high school billing made him out to be, he could be a steal for the Wolfpack infield.

Looking for extensive coverage of Wolfpack baseball? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss stories, podcasts and more.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE