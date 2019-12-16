Andree Provides Spartan Effort to Help Pull Wolfpack Through

GREENSBORO -- NC State needed the kind of production it's been getting from Jericole Hellems lately in order to pull out a victory against a feisty UNC Greensboro on Sunday.

And that's what it got.

Only this time, the 15 points, three rebounds and solid defense didn't come from the sophomore forward.

They were provided by graduate transfer Pat Andree, who stepped into Hellems' spot in the starting lineup to hit five 3-pointers and provide a spark that helped the Wolfpack to a hard-earned 80-77 victory.

"We have a balanced team," coach Kevin Keatts said afterward. "When you look at our team, you could pick up our stat sheet and there may be any guy that leads us in scoring. That’s what makes us unique.

"All eight to nine guys that I have available to get in the game, they all play for each other. I think that’s important. As we continue to build our culture, we want those guys to be playing for NC State. I think we’re getting there."

Andree did his part Sunday by stepping into the starting lineup in place of Hellems, who was still visibly less than 100 percent physically after suffering what is being described as a "low-grade concussion" against Wake Forest last Saturday.

It was a familiar role for the 6-foot-7 sharpshooter.

He was a two-year starter at Lehigh before coming to State to provide depth, experience and leadership in his final season of eligibility.

Although he has done just that coming off the bench, two of his best games have come as a starter. That, he said Sunday, is only a coincidence.

"I’m pretty confident in any role I go into," said Andree, who also scored 12 points and had nine rebounds while going 3 of 5 from 3-point range as a starter in the season opener against Georgia Tech.

"Tonight it was my job to come in and step up. (Jericole has) been out for a little bit, obviously with what happened last week, so it was my job to come in and be a graduate senior and bring some leadership."

He did that by hitting his team's first two baskets in each half, all 3-pointers, to help kickstart the Wolfpack's offense.

State ended up shooting 56.6 percent overall for the game and made 13 of 28 3-point attempts -- punctuated by Markell Johnson's game-winning halfcourt heave at the buzzer -- on the way to scoring more points than anyone has all season on the Spartans' stout defense.

While Hellems wasn't his usual self in the game while scoring only two points with one rebound, one assist and two turnovers in a season-low 19 minutes, he still managed to make meaningful contributions to the victory.

The most important came with 3:47 remaining and State clinging to a 72-71 lead.

With the shot clock winding down, Hellems found his path to the basket blocked by multiple UNCG defenders. Instead of forcing up a shot, he passed the ball to teammate C.J. Bryce spotted up in the far corner.

Bryce made the 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to expand the Wolfpack's advantage to four.

"I feel like with Jericole coming off that injury, he brought his energy tonight as he always has," Bryce said. "He made a great pass to me in the corner and I was able to knock it down. He’s not only a scorer, he’s a really good basketball player. I feel like he did a great job of defending tonight."