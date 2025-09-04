The Next Step for NC State's Offense
Excluding the final drive where NC State took knees to run the clock out against East Carolina, the Wolfpack offense crossed midfield three times, entering the Pirates' side of the field. The team only came out with one scoring drive, the late third-quarter touchdown run from redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers.
NC State missed two field goals courtesy of redshirt freshman kicker Nick Konieczynski; regardless of the misses, the Wolfpack knew he shouldn’t even be out on the field. The ultimate goal is to score six, not three.
As the season progresses, the competition will only get tougher. East Carolina is a formidable in-state opponent, but Duke, No. 5 Miami and No. 9 Notre Dame remain. Even if the Wolfpack converts on field goals, three points won’t be enough to come out with wins.
- “We made a lot of plays,” offensive coordinator Kurt Roper said. “We had some explosive plays. We made plays down the field, which was exciting to see, and then we weren't consistent enough in finishing the drives. Whether that was a play call, penalty, or a lack of execution to stop the drive. We just didn’t finish those drives, and we all would have felt like we played a complete game.”
The Pirates made sure to bring all types of pressure. Multiple run blitzes were thrown at the Wolfpack offense line, which caused havoc at the line of scrimmage. NC State opened up the game averaging 5.9 yards per carry after the first drive, but ended the game averaging 2.9.
Regardless of the limited run attack, the Wolfpack offense moved the ball. Sophomore quarterback connected with senior receiver Wesley Grimes and freshman receiver Teddy Hoffman for chunk plays down the field to get the Pack in plus field position.
- “East Carolina did a lot of good things up front to make it challenging for our guys, and it was kind of a feast or famine game,” Roper said. “We had some explosives and started off good. But it’s the consistency and staying off of edges and me trying to put them into the best look for a run that I possibly can.”
Roper and the offense's next chance to put together a consistent, complete game will be against Virginia in a non-conference matchup with the Cavaliers on Saturday.
