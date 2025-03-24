How to Watch Highly Anticipated NC State Basketball Press Conference
When it was reported last week that the NC State basketball program was nearing an agreement with then-McNeese State head coach Will Wade to take over the Wolfpack program, excitement quickly spread well beyond Raleigh.
That excitement multiplied by the thousands after Wade and No. 12 seed McNeese went on to upset No. 5 seeded Clemson with a 69-67 victory last week, as the 42-year-old took down one of the ACC’s premier teams (and his alma mater) just days after reports of his future in Raleigh.
Wade then officially agreed to a six-year deal to become the next leader of the NC State basketball program on Saturday afternoon, just hours after McNeese's season-ending Round of 32 loss to No. 4 seed Purdue.
With the transfer portal opening up on Monday morning, Wolfpack fans will be looking forward to their new leader officially taking the helm and aiming to rebuild for a bounce-back season.
They won’t have to wait very long. Wade is set to be officially introduced on Tuesday afternoon as the 21st coach in program history.
The introductory event will be privately held at Reynolds Coliseum at 1 p.m., while also being streamed live for the general public on GoPack.com and ACC Network Extra.
Wade will then look to immediately get to work on retooling the NC State basketball program, with the goal to get back to the NCAA Tournament during the 2025-26 season.
