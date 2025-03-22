Pundit Defends Next NC State Basketball Head Coach Will Wade
McNeese State head coach Will Wade, who recently reached an agreement to assume the reins of the NC State basketball program, has made no effort to silence questions about his future beyond the Cowboys' ongoing NCAA Tournament run. No, the 42-year-old has been up front with his players, even hinting that some could come with him to Raleigh, as they don this Big Dance's Cinderella crown.
His No. 12 seed Cowboys (28-6) are still in Providence, R.I., to square off against the No. 4 seed Purdue Boilermakers (23-11) in the Midwest Regional Round of 32 at 12:10 p.m. ET Saturday (CBS).
Meanwhile, as has often been the case in recent years, some folks in the national media latch on to any opportunity to criticize how Wade, now in his seventh March Madness journey across 11 seasons as a head coach spanning four schools, handles himself as a leader.
But there are also those who seem to view Wade's honesty as more refreshing than unprofessional.
Case in point, CBS Sports' Gary Parrish used his platform to defend Wade's moves on Friday afternoon.
"Some are bothered by how Will Wade is handling this NC State situation — but I’m not," Parrish wrote above the following video, in which he breaks down the benefits of Wade riding the coaching carousel in plain sight. "Seems weird to get mad at coaches for lying, then also get mad when they tell the truth.
"Plus, if the folks at McNeese seem fine with everything, why should I be upset?"
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.