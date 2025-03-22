All Wolfpack

Pundit Defends Next NC State Basketball Head Coach Will Wade

The future NC State basketball leader is eyeing another statement when his Cowboys face the Boilermakers.

Matt Giles

Future NC State basketball head coach Will Wade
Future NC State basketball head coach Will Wade / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
McNeese State head coach Will Wade, who recently reached an agreement to assume the reins of the NC State basketball program, has made no effort to silence questions about his future beyond the Cowboys' ongoing NCAA Tournament run. No, the 42-year-old has been up front with his players, even hinting that some could come with him to Raleigh, as they don this Big Dance's Cinderella crown.

His No. 12 seed Cowboys (28-6) are still in Providence, R.I., to square off against the No. 4 seed Purdue Boilermakers (23-11) in the Midwest Regional Round of 32 at 12:10 p.m. ET Saturday (CBS).

Meanwhile, as has often been the case in recent years, some folks in the national media latch on to any opportunity to criticize how Wade, now in his seventh March Madness journey across 11 seasons as a head coach spanning four schools, handles himself as a leader.

But there are also those who seem to view Wade's honesty as more refreshing than unprofessional.

Case in point, CBS Sports' Gary Parrish used his platform to defend Wade's moves on Friday afternoon.

"Some are bothered by how Will Wade is handling this NC State situation — but I’m not," Parrish wrote above the following video, in which he breaks down the benefits of Wade riding the coaching carousel in plain sight. "Seems weird to get mad at coaches for lying, then also get mad when they tell the truth.

"Plus, if the folks at McNeese seem fine with everything, why should I be upset?"

Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

