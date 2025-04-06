In-Conference NC State Basketball Transfer Target Commits Elsewhere
Just a few days ago, it seemed the NC State basketball staff was in the mix for former five-star prep and Miami transfer Jalil Bethea. Reports indicated that he was set to head to Raleigh for a visit, and the Wolfpack landed on his list of four contenders.
But the trip to Raleigh never materialized. And Bethea instead committed elsewhere, handing the NC State basketball program its first notable recruiting loss of the transfer cycle.
On Sunday, On3’s Joe Tipton first reported that the former Hurricane had committed to Nate Oats and Alabama, with the Crimson Tide beating out Kansas State, Miami, and the Wolfpack for Bethea's services.
A former McDonald’s All American, the freshman guard experienced some ups and downs on a Miami roster that went through some major struggles this past season.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists across 31 games for the Hurricanes. His role expanded late in the season following the retirement of Jim Larranaga.
Now, Bethea will look to experience a breakout season with the Crimson Tide.
As for the Wolfpack, missing out on Bethea may not hurt in the long run. Not long after landing commitments from Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland, first-year NC State head coach Will Wade and his cohorts reeled in five-star 2025 recruit Matthew Able. Plus, they remain involved with a number of additional transfer options.
