NC State Basketball Guard Announces Return for Sophomore Year
While the hire of Will Wade should help the NC State basketball program trend upward, the one thing that the Wolfpack will not have a lot of next season is continuity from last season.
A majority of last year’s NC State roster will not be back in Raleigh. But Wade and his staff have at least one confirmed player who has worn the Wolfpack jersey.
On Saturday, NC State freshman guard Paul McNeil Jr. announced on social media that he's returning to Raleigh for his sophomore campaign, silencing any speculation about him entering the transfer portal.
As a freshman, McNeil operated primarily as a reserve. Down the stretch, though, his role expanded a bit.
In 24 appearances, he posted averages of 4.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 8.6 minutes per game.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound McNeil showed flashes of potential, including his best game of the season in NC State’s 85-73 victory over Wake Forest in late February. In that contest, he was inserted into the starting lineup and delivered career-high stats of 24 points, four rebounds, and three assists.
McNeil now becomes the fourth player to officially confirm his plans to be at NC State next season, joining transfer additions Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland plus incoming freshman Zymicah Wilkins. Trey Parker is also expected to return, but he has not formally stated his plans yet.
