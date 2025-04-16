All Wolfpack

Ex-NC State Basketball Guard Decides to Join Former Rival in Nashville

The Commodores have reeled in one-year NC State basketball member Mike James and one more talent from Tobacco Road.

Last offseason, Mike James committed to then-head coach Kevin Keatts and his NC State basketball staff following two years as a full-time starter for fellow ACC program Louisville. But a knee injury prevented him from ever suiting up for the Wolfpack, and he opted not to remain in Raleigh for the school's Will Wade era.

Now, James has found a new college home once again. This time, he’ll join forces with a former UNC basketball player.

On Tuesday, On3’s Joe Tipton reported that James has pledged allegiance to Vanderbilt, heading to the SEC after spending the first three college campaigns in the ACC.

He's set to team up with Tar Heel transfer forward Jalen Washington, who committed to the Commodores earlier this month.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound James started all 32 games for the Louisville Cardinals in 2023-24, posting season averages of 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

He becomes this offseason's first outbound Wolfpack player to confirm a new destination. As things stand, seven other 2024-25 NC State basketball talents remain in the transfer portal as they search for landing spots.

