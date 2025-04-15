Mid-Major Big Man Gains NC State Basketball Interest
With still plenty of open space on next year’s roster, it should come as no surprise that NC State basketball continues to eye a number of available talents in the transfer portal.
First-year Wolfpack head coach Will Wade and his cohorts have yet to secure the roster's first true center. But they may be one step closer.
On Tuesday, 247Sports’ Travis Branham reported that NC State has joined the list of suitors for former Samford big man Riley Allenspach. He recently popped up on the radar of the Wade's Wolfpack and a few other programs, visited Virginia Tech, and participated in a Zoom call with the Richmond staff.
The 6-foot-11, 247-pound Allenspach spent the past two seasons with the Bulldogs, primarily as a reserve, averaging 7.8 points and 3.0 rebounds this past season as a sophomore.
A North Carolina native, Allenspach initially confirmed a return to Samford before his head coach departed for the Texas A&M job. He could end up following his former coach and becoming an Aggie, but he's clearly considering all options.
NC State basketball has secured three incoming transfers: former McNeese State guards Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland plus former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman.
