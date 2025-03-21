Ex-NC State Basketball Player Falls Short in Big Dance Upset Attempt
Kam Woods helped the No. 15 seed Robert Morris Colonials (26-9) deliver a scare to the No. 2 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (26-8) on Friday afternoon. But the former NC State basketball reserve and his upset-minded squad ultimately lost, 90-81, in their East Regional Round of 64 matchup in Cleveland.
Before fouling out late, Woods tallied eight points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks. He committed only two turnovers but shot a highly inefficient 3-for-18 from the field, 2-for-7 from three, and 0-for-1 at the charity stripe.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior guard, playing for his fourth program in as many years as a collegian, entered the NCAA Tournament averaging 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.
Last season, Woods averaged only 1.2 points between his 13 outings for the Wolfpack. And he didn't see any playing time for the magical NC State basketball team during its 2024 March Madness run to the Final Four.
Woods, who became the Horizon League Tournament MVP last week, began his career at Troy before transferring to North Carolina A&T for his sophomore campaign and ending up at NC State last year.
Robert Morris' NCAA Tournament appearance was its first in a decade.
