Future NC State Basketball Head Coach: 'Who's Laughing Now?'
Roughly 24 hours following reports of a reached agreement between Will Wade and the NC State basketball program, the 42-year-old caught a future ACC foe by surprise on Thursday afternoon.
Employing a 2-3 zone for the first time this season, his No. 12 seed McNeese State Cowboys (28-6) raced out to a 31-13 halftime lead over the Clemson Tigers (27-7), Wade's alma mater, in their Round of 64 clash. And it's worth pointing out that the eventual 69-67 upset victory came against the last team to defeat the now-No. 1 Duke Blue Devils (another of Wade's future ACC opponents).
Immediately following the win, Wade headed for the stands to show appreciation for supporters. And in his presser afterward, the once-widely derided up-and-comer put his winning personality on full display by exhibiting his smooth mix of sincere humility and bold self-assurance.
"My president and athletic director here who have been incredible, our biggest supporters, right there on the front row, so why not?" Wade said about his charge to celebrate with the McNeese State faithful. "Why not? Just incredible.
"It's a hard trip. I don't know if you try to get from Lake Charles [La.] to Providence. It's not an easy trip. I'm the head coach, but there's a lot of people that make this thing happen.
"I'm low on the totem pole of what actually makes all this work. First and foremost is the players, and then you go the donors that allow us to get the players. All that stuff works together. Our entire administration, everybody deserved this. They have gone all in on our program since the day we got there, and everyone deserves it.
"They thought we were a little wacky when we did it. But hey, who's laughing now?"
Next up for Will Wade and his Cinderella Cowboys is a Round of 32 bout versus the No. 4 seed Purdue Boilermakers (23-11) on Saturday.
Wade, boasting a career 254-106 overall record (70.5 percent), has guided four different programs to the NCAA Tournament. He's earned such a trip seven times across 11 seasons between stints at McNeese State, LSU, VCU, and Chattanooga.
With all of the above in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if the 2025-26 NC State basketball squad drastically improves on the Wolfpack's 12-19 record last season under Kevin Keatts.
