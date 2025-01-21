Ex-NC State Basketball Player Joins 1,000-Point Club
Ever since knocking down a game-winner for the Robert Morris Colonials against the Towson Tigers to snap a three-game losing skid around this time last month, former one-year NC State basketball guard Kam Woods has upped his production considerably. As a result, the 23-year-old is now the Colonials' leading scorer and has helped fuel their current three-game winning streak.
After combining for 35 points, nine rebounds, 14 assists, and three steals between Robert Morris' back-to-back road wins over Green Bay and Milwaukee, Woods is averaging 14.5 points, 4.1 boards, 4.6 dimes, and 1.9 steals across his 15 outings as a full-time starter for the Colonials (13-7, 5-4 Horizon). And he now has 1,005 points to his name as a collegian.
However, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior is shooting only 34.8 percent from the field, 28.8 percent beyond the arc, and 60.6 percent at the charity stripe this season.
As a seldom-used NC State basketball reserve after averaging double-digit points in his one-year stints at Troy and North Carolina Central, Kam Woods saw action in only 13 contests for a Wolfpack squad that struggled in the regular season before going on a Cinderella run to win the ACC Tournament and reach the program's first Final Four since 1983.
Woods, a former unrated 2020 prep out of Pinson Valley High School (Ala.), averaged only 1.2 points and 7.5 minutes per game under NC State head coach Kevin Keatts.
