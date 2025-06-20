NC State Basketball Freshman Sticks to Will Wade's Vision
NC State basketball newcomer guard Matt Able earned "Wolfpack Standard — Player of the Week" honors for his efforts in team workouts last week. That may come as a surprise given the former Miami Hurricanes commit's rookie status in Raleigh. But his proven work ethic and recent comments about why he joined the Wolfpack say the instant praise should've been expected.
ALSO READ: Surging Recruit Enjoys NC State Tour After Landing UNC Offer
"So, it was really just the way Coach Wade came off and just presented himself," Able recently explained to Hoops HQ's Krysten Peek about his decision to suit up for first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade next season. "It was just a very real way...
"He had a vision for me and a plan. And I'm sticking to it. And I'm committed to it."
Matt Able received a fifth star as a high school standout toward the end of the 2025 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound sharpshooter out of Sagemont Prep (Fla.) finished No. 26 overall, No. 6 among shooting guards, and No. 6 in Florida on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
He arrived as the highest-ranked member of the three-deep NC State basketball freshman class.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.