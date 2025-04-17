All Wolfpack

Former Five-Star Prep Schedules NC State Basketball Visit

Following one campaign at Alabama, Derrion Reid chose the NC State basketball program for his first official visit as a transfer target.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Will Wade
NC State basketball head coach Will Wade / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

At this time last year, Derrion Reid was a five-star prep prospect and one of college hoops' top 10 incoming freshmen, according to the 247Sports 2024 Composite. He ended up committing to Alabama. But he recently decided to transfer, and NC State basketball is in full pursuit of his services.

ALSO READ: NC State Reaches Out to All-MAAC Bucket-Getter

In fact, Reid may well have his sights set on joining the Wolfpack and playing for first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade. He'll soon travel to Raleigh to meet with the staff.

As 247Sports’ Travis Branham reported on Wednesday, Reid's Wolfpack tour is his first scheduled official visit as a transfer. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound rookie is set to arrive on Monday.

In his lone season with the Crimson Tide, Reid was primarily a reserve across his 24 outings but did join the starting lineup for three contests. He averaged 6.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game.

Derrion Reid's high ceiling as a high school standout could be a big attraction to Wade and his Wolfpack staff, who have yet to land a power forward or center in this year’s transfer cycle.

NC State basketball recently hosted Indiana transfer forward Mackenzie Mgbako but hasn't secured a pledge in that battle yet. For now, Wade’s incoming transfer class consists of three guards, with eight scholarship spots still available on the 2025-26 Wolfpack roster.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball offseason news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball