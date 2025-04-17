Former Five-Star Prep Schedules NC State Basketball Visit
At this time last year, Derrion Reid was a five-star prep prospect and one of college hoops' top 10 incoming freshmen, according to the 247Sports 2024 Composite. He ended up committing to Alabama. But he recently decided to transfer, and NC State basketball is in full pursuit of his services.
In fact, Reid may well have his sights set on joining the Wolfpack and playing for first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade. He'll soon travel to Raleigh to meet with the staff.
As 247Sports’ Travis Branham reported on Wednesday, Reid's Wolfpack tour is his first scheduled official visit as a transfer. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound rookie is set to arrive on Monday.
In his lone season with the Crimson Tide, Reid was primarily a reserve across his 24 outings but did join the starting lineup for three contests. He averaged 6.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game.
Derrion Reid's high ceiling as a high school standout could be a big attraction to Wade and his Wolfpack staff, who have yet to land a power forward or center in this year’s transfer cycle.
NC State basketball recently hosted Indiana transfer forward Mackenzie Mgbako but hasn't secured a pledge in that battle yet. For now, Wade’s incoming transfer class consists of three guards, with eight scholarship spots still available on the 2025-26 Wolfpack roster.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball offseason news.