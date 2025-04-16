All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Reaches Out to All-MAAC Bucket-Getter

The NC State basketball coaches are on the long list of programs interested in former Fairfield star Prophet Johnson.

NC State basketball transfer target Prophet Johnson
The transfer portal has been open for a few weeks now. But first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his staff still have eight scholarships available for next season’s roster. And there's no doubt they're casting a wide net to fill those spots.

On Tuesday night, The Athletic’s Tobias Bass reported that NC State is among the schools that have expressed interest in former Fairfield guard Prophet Johnson, a junior transfer who began his career at Bellevue College before jumping to the Division I ranks at Southern Utah and spending last season with the Stags.

Johnson has heard from dozens of other programs, including East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Fordham, Georgia, Grand Canyon, Green Bay, Kent State, La Salle, Marshall, Missouri State, Murray State, New Mexico, Northwestern State, Ole Miss, Pacific, Richmond, Stephen F. Austin, Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, UNLV, Utah State, Vermont, and Wright State.

A 6-foot-3, 185-pound versatile talent, Prophet Johnson was a full-time starter at Fairfield, averaging 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.9 steals last season.

For now, Wade and his cohorts boast a three-deep transfer haul, including former McNeese State guards Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland plus Michigan State transfer guard Tre Holloman.

