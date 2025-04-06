Former Five-Star Recruit Schedules NC State Basketball Visit
First-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade is starting to gain some serious momentum in the transfer portal, fresh off a big boost by securing commitments from two of his former McNeese State players.
But now, the 42-year-old Wade is expanding his sights to talents from other programs. And he may be close to luring a former five-star to Raleigh.
On Friday, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported that Wade and the Wolfpack will host former Miami guard Jalil Bethea on an official visit in the near future. Bethea is also set to visit Alabama.
A former five-star prep, Bethea spent his freshman season with the Hurricanes before recently entering the transfer portal. He has had a long list of suitors, which Wade and NC State have been a part of since the first few days of his portal recruitment.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder had an up-and-down introduction to college hoops at Miami, primarily serving as a reserve before seeing his minutes increase down the stretch of the season. Across 31 games, he averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while connecting on 32.6 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Jalil Bethea is one of several transfer guards on Will Wade & Co.'s radar. Again, NC State basketball has already landed commitments from a pair of former McNeese State guards in Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland.
