Will Wade Strikes for NC State Basketball in Recruiting Arena
In just a few weeks as the NC State basketball head coach, Will Wade has already made a number of strides to improve the program by patrolling the transfer portal.
The 42-year-old has landed two transfer commitments and remains involved with plenty of other portal prospects. But Wade and his cohorts have now stepped outside the transfer portal to secure his next pledge for the 2025-26 season.
On Saturday afternoon, 247Sports’ Dushawn London reported that Wade's Wolfpack has reeled in Sagemont Prep School (Fla.) five-star Matthew Able.
Able, who ranks No. 26 nationally and No. 6 among shooting guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, becomes just the second 2025 commit for the Wolfpack. He joins Christ School (N.C.) four-star power forward Zymicah Wilkins as members of NC State's incoming class.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound senior initially committed to play for Wolfpack conference rival Miami, but he decommitted in February and reopened his recruitment. Able then visited with Wade and NC State just last weekend.
He was pursued by and took visits to a number of other programs, including Alabama, Baylor, Stanford, Tennessee, and Texas, before ultimately pledging allegiance to the Wolfpack.
Able and Wilkins will most likely be the Wolfpack's only incoming freshmen. However, they're sure to be joined by several transfers as newcomers to the program. Wade and his staff already hold commitments from a pair of three-star transfers and former McNeese State players in Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland.
