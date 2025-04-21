All Wolfpack

Former NC State Basketball Guard Enters Transfer Portal for Third Time

With hopes of securing another year of eligibility, a member of the early 2020s NC State basketball backcourt is now prepared to move again.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Cam Hayes
NC State basketball guard Cam Hayes / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

If the NCAA move forward with a rule change allowing players a fifth year of eligibility, then former two-year NC State basketball talent Cam Hayes may well take advantage of the opportunity.

ALSO READ: Former ACC Big Man Now on NC State Transfer Radar

On Monday, despite already seeing action in at least 20 games across five seasons in college — his freshman year coincided with the truncated 2020-21 season and doesn't count against eligibility — Hayes entered the portal for the third time in his career.

Hayes, who arrived at NC State as a four-star prospect out of Greensboro Day School (N.C.) and stacked up at No. 73 overall on the 247Sports 2020 Composite, spent the past two seasons at East Carolina. He joined the Pirates following one year at LSU after playing two seasons under then-Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts.

Whether in the ACC, SEC, or AAC, Cam Hayes has averaged between 7.0 and 9.2 points per game in each of his college campaigns, shooting 36.0 percent from the field, 29.4 percent from three, and 79.1 percent at the charity stripe for his career.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball