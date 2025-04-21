Former NC State Basketball Guard Enters Transfer Portal for Third Time
If the NCAA move forward with a rule change allowing players a fifth year of eligibility, then former two-year NC State basketball talent Cam Hayes may well take advantage of the opportunity.
On Monday, despite already seeing action in at least 20 games across five seasons in college — his freshman year coincided with the truncated 2020-21 season and doesn't count against eligibility — Hayes entered the portal for the third time in his career.
Hayes, who arrived at NC State as a four-star prospect out of Greensboro Day School (N.C.) and stacked up at No. 73 overall on the 247Sports 2020 Composite, spent the past two seasons at East Carolina. He joined the Pirates following one year at LSU after playing two seasons under then-Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts.
Whether in the ACC, SEC, or AAC, Cam Hayes has averaged between 7.0 and 9.2 points per game in each of his college campaigns, shooting 36.0 percent from the field, 29.4 percent from three, and 79.1 percent at the charity stripe for his career.
