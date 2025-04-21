All Wolfpack

Former ACC Big Man Now on NC State Basketball Transfer Radar

The ongoing NC State basketball search for a center includes recent contact with a seasoned collegian in Federiko Federiko.

NC State basketball transfer target Federiko Federiko
NC State basketball transfer target Federiko Federiko / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Federiko Federiko is the latest transfer post presence to garner significant interest from the NC State basketball coaches. According to a report from On3's Joe Tipton after speaking to his agent on Monday morning, the 6-foot-11, 215-pound senior from Helsinki, Finland, has already heard from Will Wade's Wolfpack and several other programs since officially entering the portal on Friday.

Auburn, Indiana, Ole Miss, Virginia, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, Utah, and Wisconsin round out the list of schools that have reached out to the Texas Tech senior.

Before arriving at Texas Tech, where he averaged 5.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game for a 2024-25 Red Raiders squad that recorded 28 wins and reached the Elite Eight, Federiko spent two years in the ACC playing for Jeff Capel at Pitt. Albeit as a starter there, his production for the Panthers was similar to the numbers he posted last season in Lubbock.

Federiko Federiko, a formidable rim protector to the tune of 1.2 blocks per outing between his stints at Pitt and Texas Tech, spent his freshman campaign as a JUCO prospect at Northern Oklahoma.

He's now 23 years old and has one year of eligibility remaining at his next landing spot.

