Former NC State Basketball Star Meets Future Wolfpack GA
Many NC State basketball enthusiasts and fans of college basketball in general will remember the storybook run of Kevin Keatts and his 2023-24 Wolfpack in March Madness. There was no star bigger on that team than DJ Burns, as the 6-foot-9 forward dazzled the nation with his post moves and swagger under the sport’s brightest lights.
That run helped propel Burns to national relevance, undoubtedly one of the most recognizable faces from last year's March Madness.
Fast forward a year, and the 24-year-old is now playing his professional basketball in South Korea. But that didn’t stop him from hopping on a video call with one of this year’s biggest NCAA Tournament stars, albeit not a player or a coach.
Over the weekend, Burns hopped on to a facetime call with Amir Khan, the notorious student manager of the McNeese State Cowboys, one of this year’s Cinderella squads coached by new Wolfpack leader Will Wade.
The video includes Burns joking around with Khan about “Aura,” which was a nickname given to the student manager following a set of viral videos that included him leading the Cowboys out of the tunnel with a boombox around his neck.
Khan actually credits Burns and the 2023-24 Wolfpack as part of the inspiration, citing videos of their team walking out of the tunnel as they reeled off one upset after another. During their conversation, the two also joke about Burns’ apparent inability, for now, to speak Korean.
Fans of NC State basketball may have been excited to see Burns in the limelight once again, but it appears the video may have actually featured two Wolfpack stars, with reports that Khan is set to follow Will Wade to Raleigh as a graduate assistant.
Newly-minted head coach Will Wade will look to bring more than just Khan to Raleigh this offseason, as he aims to bring the NC State program back to the NCAA Tournament and more next season.
