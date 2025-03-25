All Wolfpack

March Madness Icon Joins NC State Basketball Program

One big-time NCAA Tournament personality will be alongside new NC State basketball head coach Will Wade.

Matt Giles

New NC State basketball graduate assistant Amir Khan
New NC State basketball graduate assistant Amir Khan / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
When it was first reported that the NC State basketball program was in conversations with McNeese State head coach Will Wade regarding the Wolfpack head coaching vacancy, folks in Raleigh began to pay more attention to the Cowboys’ run in March Madness.

In doing so, Wolfpack fans may have become familiar with the most popular member of the McNeese program, student manager Amir Khan. The 22-year-old went viral back in February with clips of him leading the Cowboys’ team onto the floor with a giant boombox around his neck, which quickly sparked a tradition that carried over into the NCAA Tournament.

Khan, who was given the nickname “Aura,” wound up earning six-figure NIL deals, including with brands such as Buffalo Wild Wings and Insomnia Cookies.

His newfound notoriety also reportedly earned him a new job, with the manager set to follow his former head coach to Raleigh as a brand new member of the NC State basketball staff.

Following McNeese’s season-ending defeat to Purdue on Saturday, CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander reported that the viral sensation is expected to follow Wade and join the Wolfpack as a graduate assistant. 

"Aura" resides to Raleigh.

