Former NC State Basketball Transfer Target Reopens Recruitment
Within days of entering the transfer portal back in late March, two-year Tennessee Tech forward Rodney Johnson Jr. heard from the NC State basketball coaches and several other programs. A few weeks later, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Texas native and former JUCO standout announced his commitment to Toledo for his final year of eligibility.
But on Saturday night, Hoop Scoop Media reported that Johnson has now reopened his recruitment and "immediately becomes a top available transfer in the portal."
There's no word on which destinations he might be eyeing or any schools now showing interest.
As a senior and full-time starter for Tennessee Tech last season, Rodney Johnson Jr. averaged 13.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 25.7 minutes per game. The 22-year-old, a former unrated recruit out of Bryan High School (Texas), shot 51.0 percent from the field, 40.2 percent from three, and 60.0 percent at the charity stripe.
Thus far, first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his staff have reeled in six transfer prizes, along with three incoming freshmen from the recruiting trail. The Wolfpack is set to return at least one scholarship talent from the 2024-25 squad in rising sophomore guard Paul McNeil.
