Quadir Copeland Puts Together Big Performance in Loss to Texas
RALEIGH — While NC State's 1-2 trip to the Southwest Maui Invitational was not the successful multi-team event the Wolfpack was looking for when it left for the Hawaiian island on Friday, there were still some highlights for the program at the tournament.
The Wolfpack got several individual performances from players not named Darrion Williams that provided promise for the rest of the season. Williams, the face of the Pack, struggled offensively in all three games, never scoring more than 16 points in any of the three games. In the loss to Texas, McNeese State transfer guard Quadir Copeland emerged as a significant scoring option.
Copeland's outburst
In the first two games in the Lahaina Civic Center, Copeland never scored more than eight points. While NC State lost to Texas in the fifth-place game at the tournament, the veteran guard found his scoring touch in a big way. He attacked the basket across his 33 minutes of action, scoring 28 points and getting to the free throw line five times. Despite his strong performance, Copeland wasn't satisfied.
"We've got to be better. We've got to be more disciplined and we've got to lock in more. I feel like our preparation wasn't the best," Copeland said after the 102-97 loss. "I don't feel like we was focused, and I don't feel like us together as a whole was mentally prepared or ready for this. I think we didn't take this serious. One of the worst feelings, really."
The Wolfpack's defensive effort was of particular concern to Copeland and his head coach, Will Wade. Texas buried 16 of its 32 threes in the game, accounting for over half of the Longhorns field goals in the win. NC State's perimeter defense, highly predicated on the team's guards, failed to prevent the outburst in any way, shape or form.
"We weren't mentally right from the start to the finish. We started off down 10 and then we tried to fight back with the last 20 minutes left," Copeland said. "We should have had that grip from the beginning of this whole tournament, I feel like."
Copeland believes the loss might actually benefit the team in the long run. The group started the season with lighter competition, beating NC Central, UAB, UNC Greensboro and VCU before the struggles in Maui. Now, they know what they need to work on and can address major issues back in Raleigh.
"This should be a rude awakening for the guys, and me included," he said. "This should definitely be a rude awakening for us to want to be better and pick up the urgency with everything."
