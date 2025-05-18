NC State Basketball Shows Up Again for Five-Star Point Guard
A few weeks ago, NC State basketball coaches were at Blair Academy (N.J.) to check in on potential 2026 Wolfpack offer recipient Deron Rippey Jr., who stacks up at No. 19 overall and No. 5 among point guards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. Plus, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound five-star has listed the staff in Raleigh among those he's hearing from most at this stage in his recruitment.
So, it's no surprise that at least one member of Will Wade's crew has been on hand to watch Rippey shine for New Heights at this weekend's 3SSB session in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
As HS Top Recruits reported on Saturday, the Wolfpack was in attendance alongside coaches from the likes of Duke, UNC, Kentucky, UConn, Virginia, Kansas, Alabama, Arkansas, Texas, Illinois, Michigan State, Miami, and Louisville, among several others.
Through three games against top-shelf competition in Iowa this weekend, Deron Rippey Jr. is averaging 15.7 points while also impressing onlookers with his rebounding and rebounding. That's not to mention the speedster's penchant for getting steals and causing disruption on the other end of the floor.
Meanwhile, NC State basketball hasn't landed a commitment from any 2026 prospects yet. But it's still somewhat early in the cycle.
