NC State Basketball: Will Wade Era About to Begin in Raleigh

The NC State basketball program has reached an agreement with its undeniable first choice.

Future NC State basketball head coach Will Wade
Future NC State basketball head coach Will Wade / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
An official announcement may well have to wait until the McNeese State season ends. But as of Wednesday afternoon, multiple outlets are reporting that second-year Cowboys leader Will Wade has agreed to become the next NC State basketball head coach.

Still, the 42-year-old has yet to put it in ink, as he's currently preparing his squad for March Madness action.

No. 12 seed McNeese State (27-6) is in Providence, R.I., getting ready to square off against No. 5 seed Clemson (27-6), Wade's alma mater, in their NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Round of 64 bout at 3:15 p.m. ET Thursday (truTV).

Across 11 seasons as a head coach between stints at Chattanooga, VCU, LSU, and McNeese State, Will Wade has won over 70 percent of his games. He's reached the NCAA Tournament seven times, including this season and last at McNeese State.

NC State basketball is roughly a week and a half removed from parting ways with eight-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts following the program's deflating 12-19 campaign.

