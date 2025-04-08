Veteran Guard Tre Holloman Schedules NC State Basketball Visit
In his time at McNeese State, new NC State basketball head coach Will Wade often employed guard-heavy lineups, relying on athleticism rather than size to give his team a physical advantage.
It seems the 42-year-old may be set for a similar approach in his first season with the Wolfpack, as he and his Wolfpack recruiters have spent plenty of time investing in potential transfer guards instead of big men.
But even after securing the commitments of former McNeese State players in guards Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland, it appears Wade is making sure he does whatever it takes to bring in at least one more veteran backcourt talent.
On Tuesday, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Wade and the Wolfpack are set to host Michigan State transfer guard Tre Holloman in the near future.
After spending three years with the Spartans as a primary reserve, Holloman officially entered the transfer portal following Michigan State’s NCAA Tournament defeat at the hands of the Auburn Tigers last weekend.
Holloman's role grew in his third campaign with the Spartans, drawing a starting nod in roughly half his outings. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior posted averages of 9.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
NC State isn't the only program in hot pursuit. Holloman has also scheduled visits with Baylor, Villanova, and the Wolfpack's archrival, UNC.
The NC State basketball visit suggests mutual interest between the two sides, and the involvement of North Carolina may ramp up the pressure for Wade to convince the former Spartan to join the Wolfpack.
