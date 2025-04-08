NC State Basketball Makes Run at Mid-Major Forward
If any NC State basketball faithful doubted new Wolfpack head coach Will Wade’s ability to recruit and stay up to date amid a chaotic transfer portal cycle, those doubts should be put to rest.
It’s clear the Wolfpack leader and his staff are keeping a keen eye on available prospects, having made initial contact with a potential option just mere hours after he entered the portal this week.
On Monday afternoon, League Ready’s Sam Kayser reported that NC State was among a handful of programs to make quick contact with Florida Atlantic transfer Tre Carroll. That could indicate that the junior forward is high on Wade’s wishlist, but it remains to be seen if the interest is mutual between the two parties.
Carroll, who spent all three of his collegiate seasons to date with the Owls, had a breakout season in an expanded role after appearing as just a reserve in limited action across his first two campaigns.
In 34 appearances and 14 starts for Florida Atlantic this season, the 6-foot-7, 233-pound force posted averages of 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 52.3 percent from the field.
George Washington, Miami, Providence, UNLV, USC, and Xavier are other programs that have reached out in the early hours of Carroll’s recruitment as a transfer.
Meanwhile, Will Wade and the Wolfpack recruiters have prioritized talented guards in the transfer portal. However, they seem to be shifting some of their focus on potential frontcourt options as they look to build for next season.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.