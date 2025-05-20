All Wolfpack

Huge Update in NC State Basketball Pursuit of Darrion Williams

The former Texas Tech star is no longer considering the NBA route and could choose to be part of a loud NC State basketball statement.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball transfer target Darrion Williams
NC State basketball transfer target Darrion Williams / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
The mutual interest between the NC State basketball staff and coveted transfer Darrion Williams has been building for weeks. And now that the 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward out of Texas Tech has officially withdrawn his name from the list of early NBA Draft entrants, the Wolfpack might even be the frontrunner to serve as his final college landing spot.

On Friday, The Field of 68 reported that Will Wade's NC State basketball program and blueblood recruiting power Kansas are the two leaders in the Darrion Williams sweepstakes.

Williams spent two seasons as a full-time starter at Texas Tech, averaging 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds last go-round, after becoming a starter as a freshman at Nevada. He now has one year of eligibility remaining while currently ranking No. 6 overall and No. 2 among power forwards in the transfer portal, per 247Sports.

Meanwhile, the Wolfpack recruiters remain at or near the front of the field in the PJ Haggerty race.

Even without Williams and Haggerty, NC State enjoys a solid roster for Wade's first season at the helm in Raleigh. But if the Wolfpack manages to secure both — Haggerty, a star point guard at Memphis last season and at Tulsa in 2023-24, stacks up at No. 2 in the portal — Wade & Co.'s debut collection in Raleigh will probably be viewed as a legit title contender.

