NC State Basketball: Surging Guard Lands on Will Wade's Wishlist Again
Melissa High School (Texas) freshman standout Trey Edwards received an offer from Will Wade when the upstart head coach was at McNeese State. Now, the 6-foot-4, 175-pound rising sophomore is on Wade's suddenly growing 2028 NC State basketball offer sheet.
Edwards advertised his offer out of Raleigh via the following social media post on Monday, noting that he's "blessed and grateful to receive another power 5 Division 1 offer":
The versatile perimeter weapon, a smooth sharpshooter exhibiting a budding overall repertoire, now boasts over a dozen offers. His suitors include the likes of Missouri, Memphis, Mississippi State, LSU, and Kansas State.
Of course, it may be a few years before Trey Edwards narrows down his recruitment. And there's no guarantee the Wolfpack will be among the frontrunners whenever that time comes.
But the fact that Will Wade and his crew have already officially entered the race — twice, for that matter — suggests the new NC State basketball leader is more than willing to begin some recruiting pursuits early in hopes of making a lasting impression on the target.
