Incoming NC State Basketball Talent Earns Prestigious Invite
One of three promising pieces comprising the 2025 NC State basketball recruiting haul, Sagemont Prep School (Fla.) composite five-star Matt Able is now set to enjoy the extra benefits that should come from competing against other elite preps and young college standouts this summer ahead of his freshman campaign in Raleigh. And his summer has a chance to include the opportunity to shine on the international scene.
As of Tuesday's official release, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound Able, a heralded sharpshooter and budding overall prospect ranking No. 26 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is one of 33 participants for the USA Men's U19 National Team training camp in Colorado Springs, Colo., getting underway on June 14.
Should Able excel against top-shelf rising sophomores, fellow freshmen, and 2026 recruits at the prestigious event, he may well survive all the cuts in Colorado to secure a spot on the 12-deep roster representing the country at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup in Lausanne, Switzerland, beginning on June 28.
Along with Matt Able, first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his cohorts are set to welcome a pair of freshman big men in Christ School (N.C.) four-star Zymicah Wilkins and Congolese center Paul Mbiya.
The 2025-26 Wolfpack roster, still a work in progress, also features at least six transfer additions and a couple of returning players.
