Joiner to join Pack

Mississippi guard Jarkel Joiner has announced his intention to transfer to NC State on social media.

NC State will be Joiner's third school. He spent his freshman year at Cal-State Bakersfield. From there he moved on to Ole Miss for two seasons, where he linked up with former Rebel assistant and current NC State assistant coach Levi Watkins. He has one season of eligibility remaining. 

Joiner (6-1, 180 pounds) averaged 13.2 points, three rebounds, and 2.3 assists in the 2021-22 campaign at Ole Miss. 

