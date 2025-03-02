All Wolfpack

Kevin Keatts Foresees NC State Basketball 'Able to Compete a Bit More'

Records say the NC State basketball program will probably soon be left to just looking ahead to next year.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts
Notre Dame faces home outings against Stanford and Cal this week. Should the Fighting Irish win either of those contests, the NC State basketball team will not get an invite to the ACC Tournament.

Or the Wolfpack (11-18, 4-14 ACC) can extinguish any and all postseason hopes on its own by losing just once between its home bout versus Pitt at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network) and road clash against Miami at noon ET Saturday (The CW Network).

Considering eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his players are reeling from Saturday's 87-62 road blowout defeat at the hands of middle-of-the-pack Georgia Tech (15-14, 9-9 ACC), Wolfpack optimism is currently about as faint as it gets.

"It's been a tough year," Keatts conceded in his postgame press conference at Georgia Tech. "I mean, it really has. And you know, it's hard because you think about we were at the top of the mountain [2024 ACC Tournament title and Final Four trip], and it was a great year.

"We lost, really, four good players. And sometimes, you don't realize that until the next year, how good or how important those guys were to us. We did something unique and really special last year that [the program] hadn't done in 37 years.

"The tough thing about it is you get a lot of teams that make an incredible run similar to us, and the next year it's not as great because it's always tough. But this has been a really tough year.

"I hope, with the way things are going now and we get to have a chance to move stuff in-house, and it's more revenue sharing, I think it'll be a little bit different for us. And I think we'll be able to compete a little bit more. But it's been tough. I mean, I'll be first to tell you.

"And I give our guys credit...I don't think anybody's laid down..."

