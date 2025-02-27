Prime NC State Basketball Recruiting Prospect Delivers Show in Raleigh
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff have made the short drive to Raleigh's Broughton High School several times to watch five-star sophomore Jordan Page.
And the 6-foot-5, 190-pound southpaw shooting guard has checked out the Wolfpack in person. He was on hand for NC State's upset home win over Wake Forest on Saturday.
Now, given the obvious mutual interest coupled with Page's scoring prowess in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs on Tuesday night, it wouldn't be a surprise if the smooth talent eventually becomes the first 2027 NC State basketball offer recipient.
He and the Broughton Capitals (15-11), coached by former Wolfpack sharpshooter Scott Wood, saw their season come to an end in the 81-77 double overtime road loss to the nearby Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders (17-10). Individually, though, Page stole the show with a career-high 43 points.
The mere 15-year-old shot 16-for-25 from the field and 9-for-15 at the foul line, also chipping in seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal.
Page ranks No. 15 overall, No. 1 at his position, and No. 2 among North Carolina preps on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.
