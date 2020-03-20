Markell's Miracle at UNCG Judged ACC's Top Game-Winner

There's nothing more exciting in basketball than a buzzer-beating shot. Especially when it comes from beyond halfcourt.

And no one in the ACC was better at those long-range bombs this season than Markell Johnson.

The NC State point guard made three of them in 2019-20. None, however, was more dramatic or meaningful than the game-winner he launched at UNC Greensboro on Dec. 15.

With the score tied and time running out, Johnson took an inbounds pass from beneath his own basket, dribbled once and then fired off a prayer that was answered to give the Wolfpack a wild 80-77 victory.

It was a basket judged to be the No. 1 Game-Winning Shot in the ACC this season among a top five selected Thursday by the ACC Network.

Johnson's shot against UNCG isn't the only one of the top five that will make Wolfpack fans smile.

Of the other four game-winners, three came at the expense of rival North Carolina -- one by Virginia's Tomas Woldetensae at No. 4, Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski at No. 3 and Duke's Wendell Moore at No. 2.