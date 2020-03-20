AllWolfpack
Markell's Miracle at UNCG Judged ACC's Top Game-Winner

Brett Friedlander

There's nothing more exciting in basketball than a buzzer-beating shot. Especially when it comes from beyond halfcourt.

And no one in the ACC was better at those long-range bombs this season than Markell Johnson.

The NC State point guard made three of them in 2019-20. None, however, was more dramatic or meaningful than the game-winner he launched at UNC Greensboro on Dec. 15.

With the score tied and time running out, Johnson took an inbounds pass from beneath his own basket, dribbled once and then fired off a prayer that was answered to give the Wolfpack a wild 80-77 victory.

It was a basket judged to be the No. 1 Game-Winning Shot in the ACC this season among a top five selected Thursday by the ACC Network.

Johnson's shot against UNCG isn't the only one of the top five that will make Wolfpack fans smile.

Of the other four game-winners, three came at the expense of rival North Carolina -- one by Virginia's Tomas Woldetensae at No. 4, Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski at No. 3 and Duke's Wendell Moore at No. 2.

Wolfpack Flashback: BeeJay's Big Shot And a Man on 'Fire'

Rodney Monroe and BeeJay Anya don't have much in common, other than that they played basketball for NC State. But on this date, they both became Wolfpack NCAA tournament heroes.

Brett Friedlander

What The 2020 NCAA Tournament Bracket Might Have Looked Like

SI's bracketologists, Jim Root and Ky McKeon of Three Man Weave project what the field would have looked like had the tournament not been canceled because of the coronavirus crisis. And yes, NC State would have been in.

Brett Friedlander

Cunane Named Third-Team All-American

NC State sophomore center Elissa Cunane added to her growing list of honors on Thursday with selection by the Associated Press as a third-team All-American.

Brett Friedlander

Doeren, Staff Still Busy on Recruiting Trail

Four football prospects have reported receiving offers from NC State over the past few days, despite the NCAA's newly-instituted dead period for in-person visits.

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: A Day to Survive And Advance

March 18 has been eventful date in NC State postseason basketball history, Here's a look back at the five games the Wolfpack have played, including a First Four victory, one of the best wins of the Mark Gottfried era and an improbable come-from-behind miracle ignited a national championship run.

Brett Friedlander

Johnson Had Both Quantity And Quality to His Assists

ACC Network ranked two of NC State point guard Markell Johnson's assists among the five best in the conference this season.

Brett Friedlander

Greensboro deserves another ACC tournament ASAP after this year's event was cancelled. The ACC owes it to the city and the fans ...

Brett Friedlander

Colts Load Up on Wolfpack QBs With Rivers Signing

Philip Rivers has agreed to a free agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts, who already have one NC State quarterback on their roster in incumbent starter Jacoby Brissett.

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: Luck of the Irish

With no actual games to report on, SI All Wolfpack is looking back in time to remember some of NC State's best postseason games from the past. Today, we look at the Wolfpack's history on St. Patrick's Day

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Women Finish Season With No. 8 Ranking

NC State's ACC women's basketball championship team finished No. 8 in the Associated Presss final poll, the Wolfpack's highest rating since 1990-91.

Brett Friedlander