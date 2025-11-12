NC State Ready to Make Another Statement Against UNC Greensboro
RALEIGH — After two emphatic wins in the opening week of the 2025-26 season, NC State has just one opportunity to make a statement in the second week. Will Wade and the Wolfpack welcome UNC Greensboro to the Lenovo Center for a Wednesday night showdown.
The Spartans, led by another former VCU assistant in Mike Jones, started the season 0-2 and haven't looked like a contender in the SoCon.
Wednesday's matchup will be another opportunity for Wade to tinker with some rotations and to iron out some of the issues, like turnovers, he was incensed over after the win over UAB.
Spartans to Watch
The Spartans, like many low-major programs, were unable to retain any of the starters from the 2024-25 season, forcing Jones to rebuild through the transfer portal and even with some freshman talent. He was able to land a handful of intriguing options from other programs and even the Division-II level.
The centerpiece for the Spartans is starting forward Justin Neely, who came into the program after spending five years at Albany. Neely missed one of his seasons with an injury, but performed well during the 2024-25 season. In his first two games as a Spartan, he averaged a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. He also averaged seven assists per game, making him similar to NC State's Darrion Williams.
Joining Neely at the top of the box scores for the Spartans in the first two games were freshman guard KJ Younger and Division-II transfer Donald Whitehead Jr. Younger struggled in his first collegiate game against Kansas State, but bounced back with a 16-point performance in the Spartans' overtime loss to Elon.
Whitehead came to UNCG with a wealth of experience at the Division-II level. The undersized guard averaged 19.4 points in his junior season at California University of Pennsylvania. He earned NABC All-American honors before transferring to Jones' program in Greensboro. Whitehead finished second in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.
The Recipe
In matchups like this one, the recipe for an upset typically starts with quality shooting from deep. Through two games, the Spartans shot the ball relatively well from three, making 39.2% of their attempts. However, UNCG struggled to defend the perimeter as well, as the Spartans' first two opponents shot 41% from three.
NC State's guards should have success and be able to operate with impunity on the perimeter in this game. Wade will want to limit the turnovers, as his two point guards, Tre Holloman and Quadir Copeland, struggled in that area in the win over UAB. Despite the Spartans' shooting prowess, it should be another opportunity for the Wolfpack to boost some of their metrics.
