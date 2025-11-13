Will Wade Breaks Down NC State's 110-64 Win Over UNCG
RALEIGH — NC State continued its undefeated start to the 2025-26 season with a disjointed, but dominant win over UNC Greensboro, ultimately downing the Spartans 110-64. Tempers flared early in the game, resulting in Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman's ejection after an incident near the UNCG bench.
Will Wade walked away pleased with his team's effort, despite losing a key contributor less than five minutes into the game. He also got a win over his former colleague, Mike Jones, as both were assistants at VCU when the Rams made their run to the Final Four in 2011.
Two of Wade's key players, Darrion Williams and Paul McNeil, tallied new career-high scoring totals. Williams finished with 32 points and 10 rebounds, while McNeil drilled a new career-best five threes and scored 27.
Wade praised the efforts of both players after Wednesday's win and discussed the Wolfpack's upcoming matchup with VCU, a game he believes will be the biggest test for NC State so far.
Watch Wade's Press Conference
Noteworthy Quotes from Wade
From his opening statement
- "Real disjointed game, but pleased that we won. We got four of our five game goals. We outrebounded them. We only turned over four times. Q (Quadir Copeland) six assists, no turnovers, very good. Thought (Alyn) Breed, it was great to see him out there. Four assists, zero turnovers. Those guys were really good."
- " We got 32 deflections and we got six turkeys. One game goal we didn't get was we were supposed to make more free throws than they attempted. We came up quite a bit short on that one... Really proud of Paul (McNeil), set his career-high... Pleased that those guys were able to pick us up. We've got to be smarter. Can't have guys getting kicked out of games, but we'll take it."
On Tre Holloman's ejection from the game
- "They said he pushed the guy, which I think he did, but I think there was some stuff before that, so I didn't really.... You can't really go back and change that, so you just keep on moving."
- "It wasn't deemed a fight, so you don't have to miss the next game... We've got to move forward."
Update on Ven-Allen Lubin's injury, as he wore a large wrap on his hand throughout the win and played 17 minutes
- "He sprained his ligaments in his thumb in practice on Sunday, so he's been wearing that. He hadn't done a lot, but he was able to gut it out and play. Tomorrow, he's going to a hand specialist so we can get him a little bit better contraption that's not as burdensome on him."
- "He was 4-of-5 from the free throw line. I was joking with him at practice, it helps because it keeps his palm off the ball, so he's able to shoot with his finger tips. I was pleased with him and we just tried to be cognizant. We're going to need Ven quite a bit and we don't want to overload him with minutes and I thought Musa (Sagnia) was phenomenal again tonight."
On the schedule getting more difficult over the next three weeks
- "We've got five high-major games coming up. We've got the VCU game, three in Maui and then at Auburn. So it's about to get real, real quick. We've got to improve and we're going to have to play better."
- "What worked in these games won't work against VCU. So we have a ton of respect for their program. I know they beat St. Peter's tonight. Excellent program, excellent team. It will be a huge test, and hopefully we'll have a great crowd on Monday night..."
