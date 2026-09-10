NC State's 2026-27 Basketball Schedule: What Are the Pack's Biggest Games?
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The Justin Gainey era officially begins in Raleigh when NC State hosts Campbell on Nov. 2nd. His Wolfpack will play 32 regular-season games, including 18 at home.
Gainey will ease into the new role with four straight home games before the Wolfpack travel to Nassau, Bahamas, to compete in the Baha Mar Championship against Murray State.
SEC Opponents
The Wolfpack will play against three teams from the SEC this season. NC State will host South Carolina in the fourth annual ACC-SEC Challenge on Dec. 1.
They’ll trek to Nashville to face Tennessee five days later.
The Wolfpack finish off their SEC roadshow in Jackson against Ole Miss on Dec. 19.
ACC Initiation
Gainey will get his initiation to coaching in the ACC with a trip to Miami on Dec. 29, while fans are still in holiday mode. At least the warm Miami temperatures should be nice during their visit.
NC State will ring in the New Year with back-to-back home games against Clemson (Jan. 2) and Pitt (Jan. 6).
Rare Non-Conference UNC Matchup
NC State and UNC will meet on Dec. 15 for a non-conference game in the inaugural Tobacco Road Classic.
This meeting marks the first regular-season game between these two in-state rivals in Greensboro since they met in the Big 4 Tournament on Nov. 30, 1979.
Last season was the first time since 1919 that NC State and UNC played only once. Since 1920, these two teams had always met in a home-and-home series.
The Wolfpack hosted the Tar Heels on Feb. 17. They blew the doors off UNC in that meeting, 82-to-58. It was glorious.
This season, North Carolina will host NC State on Jan 9.
It’s a shame that conference expansion stopped home-and-home series in the ACC. With all their shared history, these two teams should meet twice a season in matchups that carry weight in the conference standings.
2026-27 NC State Basketball Schedule
NC State’s entire schedule is listed below. All home games are CAPITALIZED. Tip-off times for these games have not been finalized.
Nov. 2 CAMPBELL
Nov. 6 ETSU
Nov. 10 PRESBYTERIAN
Nov. 13 TROY
Nov. 19 Murray State (Baha Mar Championship)
Nov. 20 Seton Hall/Wisconsin (Baha Mar Championship)
Nov. 25 NORFOLK STATE
Nov. 28 ELON
Dec. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 6 Tennessee
Dec. 11 UNCG (William Neal Reynolds Coliseum)
Dec. 15 North Carolina (Tobacco Road Classic)
Dec. 19 Ole Miss
Dec. 22 ALABAMA A&M
Dec. 29 Miami
Jan. 2 CLEMSON
Jan 6. PITT
Jan. 9 North Carolina
Jan. 12 SMU
Jan. 19 Georgia Tech
Jan. 23 WAKE FOREST
Jan. 27 Cal
Jan. 30 Stanford
Feb. 3 FLORIDA STATE
Feb. 10 Wake Forest
Feb. 13 BOSTON COLLEGE
Feb. 17 Virginia Tech
Feb. 20 CAL
Feb. 24 NOTRE DAME
Feb. 27 Duke
Mar. 2 LOUISVILLE
Mar. 6 Virginia
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Andre Cherry began covering college football in 2010 through his CherryPickin podcast network. Andre originally hails from Chicagoland and is a proud Illinois State alum. He has lived in Philadelphia since 2014 and has previously covered Temple Football. Andre has a broadcast journalism background and got his start in media at WSCR the Score. He’s written for Fox Sports, Bridgehead Media, cinéSPEAK Journal, and IPMF.Follow Cherry_Pickin