NC State's 2026-27 Basketball Schedule: What Are the Pack's Biggest Games?

The Justin Gainey era officially begins in Raleigh when NC State hosts Campbell on Nov. 2nd. His Wolfpack will play 32 regular-season games, including 18 at home.



Gainey will ease into the new role with four straight home games before the Wolfpack travel to Nassau, Bahamas, to compete in the Baha Mar Championship against Murray State.

SEC Opponents

The Wolfpack will play against three teams from the SEC this season. NC State will host South Carolina in the fourth annual ACC-SEC Challenge on Dec. 1.



They’ll trek to Nashville to face Tennessee five days later.



The Wolfpack finish off their SEC roadshow in Jackson against Ole Miss on Dec. 19.

ACC Initiation

Gainey will get his initiation to coaching in the ACC with a trip to Miami on Dec. 29, while fans are still in holiday mode. At least the warm Miami temperatures should be nice during their visit.



NC State will ring in the New Year with back-to-back home games against Clemson (Jan. 2) and Pitt (Jan. 6).

Associate head coach Justin Gainey is seen during an NCAA college basketball game between the Missouri Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers in Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Saturday Feb. 11, 2023. Missouri defeated Tennessee in the final second of the game, 86-85. Tennesseemissouri0211 0961 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rare Non-Conference UNC Matchup

NC State and UNC will meet on Dec. 15 for a non-conference game in the inaugural Tobacco Road Classic.



This meeting marks the first regular-season game between these two in-state rivals in Greensboro since they met in the Big 4 Tournament on Nov. 30, 1979.

Last season was the first time since 1919 that NC State and UNC played only once. Since 1920, these two teams had always met in a home-and-home series.



The Wolfpack hosted the Tar Heels on Feb. 17. They blew the doors off UNC in that meeting, 82-to-58. It was glorious.

This season, North Carolina will host NC State on Jan 9.



It’s a shame that conference expansion stopped home-and-home series in the ACC. With all their shared history, these two teams should meet twice a season in matchups that carry weight in the conference standings.

2026-27 NC State Basketball Schedule

NC State’s entire schedule is listed below. All home games are CAPITALIZED. Tip-off times for these games have not been finalized.



Nov. 2 CAMPBELL

Nov. 6 ETSU

Nov. 10 PRESBYTERIAN

Nov. 13 TROY

Nov. 19 Murray State (Baha Mar Championship)

Nov. 20 Seton Hall/Wisconsin (Baha Mar Championship)

Nov. 25 NORFOLK STATE

Nov. 28 ELON

Dec. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 6 Tennessee

Dec. 11 UNCG (William Neal Reynolds Coliseum)

Dec. 15 North Carolina (Tobacco Road Classic)

Dec. 19 Ole Miss

Dec. 22 ALABAMA A&M

Dec. 29 Miami

Jan. 2 CLEMSON

Jan 6. PITT

Jan. 9 North Carolina

Jan. 12 SMU

Jan. 19 Georgia Tech

Jan. 23 WAKE FOREST

Jan. 27 Cal

Jan. 30 Stanford

Feb. 3 FLORIDA STATE

Feb. 10 Wake Forest

Feb. 13 BOSTON COLLEGE

Feb. 17 Virginia Tech

Feb. 20 CAL

Feb. 24 NOTRE DAME

Feb. 27 Duke

Mar. 2 LOUISVILLE

Mar. 6 Virginia