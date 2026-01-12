Qadence Samuels Finding More Consistency and Joy With NC State

RALEIGH — Before arriving at NC State, Qadence Samuels spent two seasons with another one of the nation's premier women's basketball programs, the UConn Huskies. She wasn't getting the opportunities she was looking for in Storrs. More importantly, she didn't have the joy for the game she showed before college.

With Wes Moore and the Wolfpack, that all changed. Samuels was empowered by the experienced head coach and he stuck with her through some early growing pains as she learned to play alongside returners Zamareya Jones, Zoe Brooks and Tilda Trygger. That patience is starting to pay off, as Samuels looked more comfortable in two of NC State's last three league games, taking on a much larger role.

Regaining her rhythm

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Londynn Jones (3) goes to the basket with NC State Wolfpack guard Qadence Samuels (2) defending during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Samuels joined the Wolfpack with expectations of being a long guard option alongside Brooks and Jones. She also came with hopes of adding a 3-point specialist to the mix. Her length made her invaluable defensively and for rebounding, but the shooting lagged behind. Samuels failed to score in double figures in the first seven games of the season for the Pack.

When league play began, there was a shift in the NC State team. A slog through the non-conference schedule created a greater sense of urgency across the roster. Samuels was among those who showed more confidence in her play. There was also a conversation with her coach that seemed to get her back to doing what she wanted to.

Our first Queen of the Game: Q 👑 pic.twitter.com/0NoBPbAjmT — NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 12, 2026

"I did talk to Coach Moore one time and he told me that I need to play like how I was in high school," Samuels said after NC State's win over Cal. "So, I just brought that old me back out, like a better me. I just started playing harder... If I get a stop, that lights me up. If I get rebound, it lights me up... It's not just scoring."

Samuels scored 13 points in the win over the Golden Bears before slipping back into the poor shooting form against Clemson. However, she refused to let one disappointing game ruin her improving play, turning things around in the Pack's victory over SMU. She took what the Mustangs gave her, scoring a season-high 16 points, while also hauling in five rebounds.

Okkkk Q 🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/9fE3CiLYZ1 — NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 11, 2026

All season long, the junior guard has played games with more joy than she showed during her time with the Huskies. Even with the struggles, she took a different view of the game. Her ability to overlook those early issues and still find a way to impact games with her defense and rebounding bought her time to turn things around offensively.

"It's like a whole different me when I'm at NC State," Samuels said. "It's like I'm just smiling every time. I feel like it's just fun for me."

Moore will be counting on Samuels to keep building on her nice stretch, which she'll do with a grin on her face as much as possible.

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE