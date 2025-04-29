All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball in Contention for Top-Ranked Point Guard

The 2025-26 NC State basketball team doesn't include a full-fledged superstar yet.

NC State basketball head coach Will Wade
NC State basketball is now in the mix for one prolific guard in former Memphis, Tulsa, and TCU player PJ Haggerty, College Basketball Content first noted on Monday. But the rumored price tag of $4 million seems quite steep.

Plus, he's considering a few other programs, including Ole Miss and Texas. And a return to Memphis for his redshirt junior campaign still remains in play.

As a junior at Memphis last season following one year apiece at Tulsa and TCU, the 6-foot-3, 192-pound Haggerty, a Texas native, averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 steals across his 35 appearances. He shot 47.6 percent from the field, 36.4 percent beyond the arc, and 81.8 percent at the foul line.

PJ Haggerty, currently stacking up at No. 2 overall and No. 1 among point guards in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings, is the reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and a consensus All-American.

Meanwhile, first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his assistants have racked up six transfer commits for their 2025-26 campaign. That group, including a trio of veteran guards in Quadir Copeland, Alyn Breed, and Tre Holloman, consists of five four-stars and one three-star.

None of those Wolfpack portal prizes ranks inside the top 100.

