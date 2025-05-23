NC State Basketball Adds Potential All-American to Roster
According to 247Sports, Darrion Williams stacks up at No. 6 overall and No. 2 among power forwards in this year's transfer portal. And the 6-foot-6, 225-pound five-star, a former two-year Texas Tech standout and one-year Nevada starter, is now committed to first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and the Wolfpack for his final collegiate campaign.
After withdrawing his name as an early NBA Draft entrant earlier this week, Williams confirmed his NC State pledge via the following post on Thursday evening:
As a junior at Texas Tech last season, Williams averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in 30.0 minutes per game. He shot 43.9 percent from the field, 34.0 percent from three, and 83.6 percent at the foul line.
"A seismic get for Will Wade and the Wolfpack," CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein noted about the addition of Williams, a reigning All-Big 12 First Team selection. "Williams is a potential All-American in 2025-26."
At least for the moment, the 22-year-old Darrion Williams looks to be the centerpiece of the 2025-26 NC State basketball squad. However, the Wolfpack staff is still squarely in the mix for the No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 point guard in the transfer portal, former Memphis star PJ Haggerty.
