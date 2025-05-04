All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball in 'Aggressive Pursuit' of Top New Jersey Prospect

One more heralded 2026 floor general has landed on the NC State basketball recruiting radar.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Will Wade
NC State basketball head coach Will Wade / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
NC State basketball recruiters visited Deron Rippey Jr. at the high school junior's Blair Academy (N.J.) last week. But the Wolfpack interest appears to go well beyond that trip.

On Sunday morning, 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins reported that NC State is "pursuing him aggressively." According to Jenkins, Alabama, Arkansas, Rutgers, Stanford, and several others are also in the mix for Rippey.

"Rippey is a real gamer," Jenkins wrote after watching the 6-foot-2, 175-pound five-star shine in this weekend's opening session of the 3SSB Circuit. "Rippey packs a punch at the lead guard spot and is powerfully explosive.

"Everything is strong within his game. He breaks down a defense pounding each dribble and has an unselfish mindset when getting by his man. He made several athletic plays and was up there with the best we've seen this weekend when it came to delivering the assist."

At No. 19 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, Deron Rippey Jr. stacks up at No. 5 among point guards and No. 1 in New Jersey.

While his 32-deep offer sheet doesn't yet include first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and the Wolfpack, chances are it won't be long until that changes.

