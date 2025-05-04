All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Recruiters Check Out Five-Star Point Guard

The new NC State basketball staff isn't at all shy when it comes to pursuing top prospects.

As just a junior prep, Long Island Lutheran School (N.Y.) point guard Dylan Mingo has already racked up over a dozen offers. That list doesn't include the NC State basketball program yet. But it may be only a matter of time before first-year Wolfpack head coach Will Wade and his assistants officially enter the mix for his electrifying game.

Earlier this week, coaches from NC State, along with their counterparts at Oklahoma and Texas, were at Long Island Lutheran to check in on Mingo, On3's Jamie Shaw reported on Wednesday.

Mingo, younger brother of four-star combo guard and 2025 Penn State signee Kayden Mingo, currently stacks up at No. 9 overall, No. 3 among point guards, and No. 1 in New York on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

"When it comes to getting to spots on the floor and exploiting even the slightest creases in a defense to get into the lane and create...few are better," 247Sports' Eric Bossi noted about Dylan Mingo last week.

"Make no mistake, Mingo is quick and has well above average instincts off the bounce, but what makes him so tough to stop is that he doesn't seem to be moving all that fast until all of the sudden the man in front of him looks like he's stuck in mud as Mingo blows by him."

Will Wade and his crew have begun expressing interest in several 2026 talents in recent weeks. However, with their primary focus set on completing the 2025-26 roster construction in Raleigh, it should come as no surprise that zero players in the cycle have reported offers from the Wolfpack since the new coaching staff assumed the reins back in March.

