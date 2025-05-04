NC State Basketball Recruiters Check Out Five-Star Point Guard

Dylan Mingo 🔥 Coaches from NC State, Oklahoma, and Texas were by @LuHiBasketball today for the 6-5 PG, source tells @On3Recruits



Mingo is the No. 8 overall player, and No. 1 ranked PG, in the 2026 class 🎯https://t.co/4gniTsuruj pic.twitter.com/VCROZRQtJe