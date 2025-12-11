RALEIGH — Ritchie McKay's Liberty Flames squad walked into the Lenovo Center as one of the most efficient offenses in the country, shooting a blistering 42% from 3-point range. The Flames walked out of the building with an 85-45 loss to the NC State Wolfpack, which put together its best defensive performance of the season in Wednesday's game.

The Flames were shell-shocked by NC State's relentless pressure, but McKay knew the matchup would be challenging for his undersized team. After all, the Flames have an average height of 6-foot-2 across the roster. McKay provided some context from an opposing coach on what it's like to face the Wolfpack when it's firing on all cylinders after the loss.

McKay's thoughts on NC State and the loss

Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Ritchie McKay during the first half against the Oregon Ducks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Wednesday's matchup marked the fifth between Wade and McKay, as the former signed on to play Liberty across all of his coaching stops from VCU all the way to NC State now. Sitting in the bowels of the Lenovo Center after losing by 40, McKay opened his press conference as honestly as he could've.

"Man, they were good," he said. "Whatever Will (Wade) and his staff have said to their group, they came out with an urgency and a defensive purpose that was significant and they dictated the play for 40 minutes. Very complimentary of their group and they played connected. You've got to solve some problems when you're playing NC State and the biggest one is you've got to pick the way you're going to defend them."

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) makes a 3-point shot past Liberty Flames forward Zach Cleveland (25) during the second half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

As McKay described the onslaught his team faced on both ends of the floor, a fire alarm sounded throughout the building. The veteran coach paused before coming up with a quick one-liner to lighten the mood as the alarm announcement rang through the sterile room.

"I wish that would've happened about an hour ago," McKay said, before continuing through the ringing alarm. "When you shoot the ball like that and (Darrion) Williams and (Quadir) Copeland are such matchup problems, especially for us, because we play a little smaller, but I don't have anything to say other than being incredibly complimentary of their play."

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Liberty Flames guard Colin Porter (0) with the ball guarded by NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) during the second half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

As for the Wolfpack's defense, McKay believed his team wouldn't shoot 42% or better from 3-point range every night. However, he didn't expect the NC State defense to affect his players with such potency.

"They have great length and they were forcing down the sideline, down the baseline and we kept going down there," McKay said. "And that's on me. I've got to make sure we do a better job of that. We kind of knew what they were going to do, they were just great at it... They were the biggest problem."

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade looks on before the first half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

When formulating the schedule for the 2025 season, Liberty experienced similar problems to an earlier opponent in NC State's season, VCU, as high-major teams don't want to face a powerful mid-major with such a potent style. McKay stated that the game was a great idea before the ball was tipped, but remained willing and thankful for the opportunity.

"I appreciate Will because he's unafraid to play anyone... (NC State's) got a scheduling philosophy where they try and play teams that they think might have a chance to compete for a conference championship," the Liberty coach said. "We're going to be a team like that... And this will help us."

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) reacts before the first half of the game against Liberty Flames at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

When asked about the performance of NC State guard Quadir Copeland, McKay raved about the veteran. He already talked about the issues with the matchup against the veteran, who stands 6-foot-6, but he had more to say.

"He's their engine and Will knows it," McKay said. "Put the ball in his hands and he can create for himself or a teammate... He's the kind of kid that you get mad when you're coaching against him, but you want him on your team."

