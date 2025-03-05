NC State Basketball: 'Air Diarra' Soaring Overseas
Following a memorable NC State basketball sophomore campaign last year after transferring from Missouri, Mohamed Diarra didn't hear his name at the 2024 NBA Draft but joined the Los Angeles Lakers for Summer League. And in August, he inked a two-year deal back home in France.
Now, 20 outings into his pro career with Limoges CSP in the Betclic Elite League, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound Diarra appears to be feeling right at home on the court. Earlier this week, he showcased his athleticism via the following highlight dunk in transition:
While the above flight and flush came in a 101-77 loss to Le Mans, dropping to Limoges CSP to 7-13 overall this season, Diarra continued his gradual rise in playing time and efficient production on both ends of the floor.
Against Le Mans, the 24-year-old big man tallied 14 points, five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks, shooting 4-for-7 from the field, 1-for-2 beyond the arc, 5-for-7 at the charity stripe across his 24 minutes of action.
Mohamed Diarra, a starter down the stretch for the 2023-24 Wolfpack in helping to power the NC State basketball program to its first ACC Tournament championship and Final Four since the 1980s, is now averaging 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 18.4 minutes per game for Limoges CSP.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.