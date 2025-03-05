All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball: 'Air Diarra' Soaring Overseas

The NC State basketball product is improving his stock as a first-year professional in his home country.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball forward Mohamed Diarra
NC State basketball forward Mohamed Diarra / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following a memorable NC State basketball sophomore campaign last year after transferring from Missouri, Mohamed Diarra didn't hear his name at the 2024 NBA Draft but joined the Los Angeles Lakers for Summer League. And in August, he inked a two-year deal back home in France.

ALSO READ: NC State Head Coach Finally Ready to Discuss Hiring GM

Now, 20 outings into his pro career with Limoges CSP in the Betclic Elite League, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound Diarra appears to be feeling right at home on the court. Earlier this week, he showcased his athleticism via the following highlight dunk in transition:

While the above flight and flush came in a 101-77 loss to Le Mans, dropping to Limoges CSP to 7-13 overall this season, Diarra continued his gradual rise in playing time and efficient production on both ends of the floor.

Against Le Mans, the 24-year-old big man tallied 14 points, five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks, shooting 4-for-7 from the field, 1-for-2 beyond the arc, 5-for-7 at the charity stripe across his 24 minutes of action.

Mohamed Diarra, a starter down the stretch for the 2023-24 Wolfpack in helping to power the NC State basketball program to its first ACC Tournament championship and Final Four since the 1980s, is now averaging 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 18.4 minutes per game for Limoges CSP.

ALSO READ: NC State Ready to Recognize Wolfpack Senior Breon Pass

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball