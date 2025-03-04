NC State Basketball Ready to Recognize Rare Fourth-Year Senior
NC State basketball hosts the Pitt Panthers (16-13, 7-11 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPNews). It'll mark Senior Night for the reeling Wolfpack (11-18, 4-14 ACC), fresh off Saturday's 87-62 road loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Only one Wolfpack senior has been in Raleigh for four years: reserve guard Breon Pass.
During Monday's ACC teleconference, eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts discussed what Pass has meant to the program and the rarity of such loyalty across college hoops nowadays:
"A guy who has been around, and you know, in today's world when everybody transfers at any given moment, to have a young man who has started here, been a part of some NCAAs, been a part of an ACC championship and a Final Four, it's just impressive.
"He stuck around. He has been a part of it, worked hard every day, had a positive attitude, and it just means a lot. You won’t be able to see that very often.
"You may get one guy every two or three years it’ll happen. But it's probably not going to happen very often...
"It's sad, but the coming to a school and graduating from that exact school doesn't mean as much as it used to, especially if you feel like your basketball opportunity is not where it needs to be."
The Wolfpack will wrap up its regular season — also likely the end of the program's forgettable 2024-25 campaign altogether — on the road versus the Miami Hurricanes (6-23, 2-16 ACC) at noon ET Saturday (The CW Network).
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.