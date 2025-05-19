NC State Basketball Faces Bluebloods for Undecided Five-Star Recruit

All Wolfpack

Recent NC State basketball visitor Toni Bryant was a top attraction at a weekend grassroots session in Kansas.

At No. 13 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, Toni Bryant is one of the highest-ranked prospects to garner significant interest from the NC State basketball staff since Will Wade became head coach of the Wolfpack back in March.

NC State once again exhibited its continued interest in the 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward by showing up courtside to watch him shine in PRO16 League action over the weekend.

On Sunday, League Ready's Sam Kayser reported an impressive list of programs that had at least one member of their staff in Wichita, Kan., to check in on Bryant. And the North Tampa Christian Academy (Fla.) five-star, an 18-year-old rising senior currently starring for Tre Mann Elite on the grassroots scene, rose to the occasion as one of the weekend standouts.

The crowds he drew included coaches from the likes of UNC, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Purdue, Arizona, and Gonzaga, along with over a dozen others of the high-major variety.

Bryant, a sturdy force in the paint with an advanced repertoire for his age on the perimeter, was in Raleigh just a few weeks ago, touring the NC State campus while on an unofficial visit.

He's also checked out a handful of other schools this year, including Virginia and Kansas. Plus, Bryant has already locked in a September trip to Missouri for an official visit with the Tigers.

