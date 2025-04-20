NC State Basketball Confirms Latest Transfer Addition
It took a handful of days following the news of Tre Holloman's commitment to the Wolfpack. But on Friday, new NC State basketball head coach Will Wade formally announced the three-year Michigan State player's signed-on addition to the program.
"It's great to add a player who has spent three years playing in a power conference in a fantastic program," Wade noted in his released statement about the 21-year-old Holloman. "Tre is a natural-born leader who was a captain last year at Michigan State. He's a great floor general who can create easier shots for his teammates, but he's also a very capable scorer."
"I'm excited to have him on our team and look forward to the impact he has on our locker room."
Tre Holloman was a four-star recruit out of Cretin-Derham Hall High School in Saint Paul, Minn., back in 2022. And he'll arrive in Raleigh as a four-star transfer prospect after improving from one year to the next at Michigan State, where he averaged a career-high 9.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists last season as a junior.
He became the third piece to the Will Wade & Co.'s debut NC State basketball transfer collection, joining two of Wade's former McNeese State guards in Quadir Copeland and Alyn Breed.
