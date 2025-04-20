Gifted Local Product Visiting NC State Basketball Program

All Wolfpack

Former three-star recruit and Butler transfer Colt Langdon is back in his home state to chat with the NC State basketball coaches.

With over a handful of spots left to fill, there’s still plenty of work in store for first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his staff as they look to finalize their construction of the 2025-26 Wolfpack.

The NC State basketball recruiters have been busy in the transfer portal with some success. And this weekend, the program is continuing its portal efforts by hosting a former nearby recruit.

On Saturday, On3’s Jamie Shaw reported that Butler transfer and Raleigh native Colt Langdon is back in his hometown for a Wolfpack tour with Wade & Co.

Langdon stacked up as a three-star prep at Millbrook High School in North Raleigh, ranking No. 152 overall and No. 10 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2024 Composite after reclassifying late in the cycle to begin his college career a year early. However, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound versatile forward ended up redshirting his lone season with the Bulldogs.

He's not be the only campus visitor for the Wolfpack this week, as NC State is reportedly set to welcome Alabama transfer and former five-star recruit Derrion Reid to town on Monday.

