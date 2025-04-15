NC State Basketball Coaches Contact Intriguing Transfer Center
Since assuming the NC State basketball reins, Will Wade has been proving why he's the man to help bring the Wolfpack back to national relevance. The 42-year-old has spent considerable time on the phones, recruiting several transfer talents to join him in Raleigh.
Many of those targets have been guards who can handle the ball, with his three additions thus far all being able to lead an offense. Wade & Co. snagged former McNeese State players Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland before later securing Michigan State transfer Tre Holloway over the weekend.
But now, Wade and his cohorts have reached out to a true center in the transfer portal.
On Monday morning, 247Sports’ Dushawn London reported that the NC State basketball staff is among the latest to show interest in Grand Canyon transfer Duke Brennan.
After beginning his college career at Arizona State, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound Brennan spent the past two seasons as a full-time starter with the Antelopes. He averaged 10.4 points and 9.2 rebounds as a junior last go-round, helping lead Grand Canyon to a WAC Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament invite.
Indiana and Ole Miss have also recently joined the fray for Brennan. He's been hearing from Kansas, Oklahoma, Northwestern, South Carolina, and over a dozen other programs.
At the moment, the only notable big man on the 2025-26 Wolfpack roster is incoming freshman Zymicah Wilkins. So, it’s no wonder that Will Wade and his assistants are on the lookout for a player of Duke Brennan’s stature.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball offseason news.